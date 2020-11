Kildare's 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate is 35.4 points below the national average

The rate in the county for the two weeks to November 17th is 84.5 cases per 100,000 people

A total of 188 people in the county were diagnosed with the virus in the two weeks to Monday.

The national rate for that period is 119.8 and 5,708 cases.

Image: Pixabay