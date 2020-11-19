89 Staff At Naas General Hospital Still Not Available Due To Covid-19 Positive Testing Or Close Contacts.

89 staff at Naas General Hospital are currently unavailable to work, due to Covid-19 diagnosis or classification as close contact.

As of 9am this morning, there are 8 people being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital.

As of 8pm last night, 8 Covid-19 positive patients were being treated & 4 patients were being treated for suspected cases of the virus, at the hospital.

Elective surgeries, endoscopy & outpatients at Naas General remain paused, and will be extended for another week.

Read the hospital's full statement below:

"Naas General Hospital are continuing to respond to pressures arising from a number of Covid-19 outbreaks. The Hospital Covid Plan is being implemented and progress has made to stabilise the situation. As of, 19th November there is currently 8 Covid Positive Patients in the hospital and there is currently 89 staff not available due to Covid positive or Covid contacts. This is an ever changing situation and is being monitored on an ongoing basis. In line with national occupational health guidance, it is expected that some staff are to return before the end of this week and next week.

The decision to pause Elective Surgeries, Endoscopy and Outpatients is extended for another week. Rescheduling of appointments will take place as a priority. Staff are facilitating virtual patient appointments where appropriate and rescheduling activity within Private Hospitals in conjunction with the NTPF.

Over the past week we have seen a noticeable reduction in ED attendances. The Hospital are continuing to work with GPs to reduce admissions to the ED ensuring only those in need of immediate need for emergency care can be cared for at Naas General Hospital. The message for the public is that please don’t delay to seek medical attention. Contact your GP by phone in the first instance. If you are attending the ED in these circumstances, please wear a mask and if possible attend alone.

Please adhere to public health advice and the level 5 restrictions at this time. Visiting to Hospitals is not permitted, except for compassionate grounds. Do not attend a hospital or any health care facility if you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid 19 infection. Please contact your GP by phone for advice if you have any concerns. Further advice is available at www.hse.ie

The Hospital would like to acknowledge the work and support of all staff at this time."