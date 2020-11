A man in his 30s is due in court in Kerry this morning as part of the investigation into the identification of Ana Kriegel's killers.

Gardaí launched a lengthy inquiry after images of Boy A and Boy B were circulated on social media, after they were found guilty of the schoolgirl's murder.

The boys, who were 14 at the time of their convictions, can’t be identified because of their age.

11 people have already been charged as part of the investigation.