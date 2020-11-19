Kildare Today

New Report Recommends Expanding Number Of Institutions Offering Training To Become Solicitor Or Barrister.

: 19/11/2020 - 10:16
Author: Ciara Noble
A new report has recommended expanding the number of institutions that can offer training to become a solicitor or barrister.

The Legal Services Regulatory Authority has recommended accrediting new providers of legal training to allow more equity and diversity in the people who can apply.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has welcomed the report and asked the LSRA to also consider the pay for trainee barristers and solicitors and other barriers to pursuing the profession.

A separate report also recommended merging the profession of barrister and solicitor pending other planned reforms for the legal profession.

