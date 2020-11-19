Over 250,000 People In The United States Have Died Following Positive Diagnosis' Of Covid-19.

Kildare Today

: 19/11/2020 - 10:21
Author: Ciara Noble
More than 250,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 are now known to have died in the US.

The number in hospital the virus has doubled in the past month, and set new records every day this week.

America's reported more than 11 million cases, with the infection rate on the rise in all states.

