The Republic of Ireland's death toll associated with Covid-19 has surpassed 2,000, as 12 new deaths were reported last night.

Nationwide, 379 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night by the Department of Health.

The national estimated 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 119, its lowest point since October 5th.

However, counties Donegal and Limerick still have rates of more than 200.

Image: Pixabay