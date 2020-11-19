K Country

Brexit Negotiations Suspended For Short Period After One Of European Negotiators Tests Positive For Covid-19.

: 19/11/2020 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Noble
brexit_2.jpg

Brexit negotiations have been suspended for a short period after one of the European negotiators tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet The EU's Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier confirmed the move.

He said the teams will continue to work in full respect of guidelines.

