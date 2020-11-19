HSE To Takeover Running Of Co. Kerry Nursing Home, Following Breaches Of Covid-19 Regulations.

The HSE is to take over the running of a Co. Kerry nursing home after a number of breaches of public health regulations.

HIQA inspectors described Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry Listowel as a "centre in chaos" with COVID-positive residents were mingling with non-COVID patients.

The authority also raised concerns around meal times, domestic cleaning products being used, failure to prepare COVID-19 self-isolation facilities, and a failure to consider the impact of COVID-19, as all staff were in contact with all residents.

The District Court made an order for the District Court to take over the running the home at 5pm this evening and the registration of the operating company has also been cancelled.