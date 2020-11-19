Tánaiste Says He Did Not Know Names Of Judges Who Applied For Supreme Court Job, Given To Seamus Woulfe.

Leo Varadkar has said he didn't know the names of the judges who applied for the Supreme Court job given to Seamus Woulfe.

The Tánaiste has said Mr Woulfe's name as outgoing Attorney General was the only one discussed with the Taoiseach and Green Party leader.

Opposition TDs have been demanding to know why Justice Woulfe was picked for the job ahead of sitting judges who had an interest.

Leo Varadkar has said he doesn't believe the Dáil or the cabinet should be debating the merits of individual candidates for a job.

Image: Rolling News