Listen: Stormont Ministers Warned Unless New Covid-19 Introduced, Will Prevent Hospitals Being Overwhelmed.

Stormont ministers have been warned that unless tough new Coronavirus restrictions are introduced in the North - not even a full lockdown in mid December will prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Health minister Robin Swann is understood to have put forward new proposals including the introduction of localised travel restrictions within Northern Ireland.

The Executive is currently meeting to discuss his proposals and its understood the DUP is now shifting its position on the question of new rules.

Minister Swann says doctors and nurses are being stretched to the limit: