Listen: INMO's Industrial Relations Officer For Kildare, On Naas General's Covid-19 Outbreaks.

: 19/11/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Noble
inmo_logo.jpg

Listen back to today's 'Kildare Today' with Clem Ryan, joined by INMO's Industrial Relations Officer for Kildare, who discussed the 89 staff at the hospital out of work, due to contracting Covid-19, or being classified as a close contact.

Full interview below:

joehoolan.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

