K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSE Warns Recent Positive Covid-19 Trends Have Stalled.

: 19/11/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Noble
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE has warned that the recent positive Covid-19 trends have stalled.

It says outbreaks in households are the main factor - there have been almost a thousand in the last week alone.

The reproduction rate of the virus has risen slightly and is now estimated at between 0.7 and 0.9.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!