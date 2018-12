In the UK, Santander has been fined more than 32-million-pounds for failing to properly pass on the money of dead customers.

The UK's financial watchdog estimates that a total of 183-million-pounds wasn't transferred to beneficiaries.

It says the "serious failings" affected around 40-thousand people.

The Spanish-owned bank has apologised and says it's now transferred the "majority of funds" and made "significant improvements".