Listen: Finance Minister Will Not Give In To Nurses Pay Demands.

The Minister for Finance says he will not be giving in to nurses' pay claims.

Both the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association will take industrial action next month over pay and staff shortages in Irish hospitals.

40,000 members of the INMO are to engage in 24-hour work stoppages to highlight their anger over pay for nurses.

Minister Paschal Donohue says their pay claims would amount to €400 million and would set a precedent for the rest of the public sector.

He says with the difficulties around Brexit, he is not going to change his mind: