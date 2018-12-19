K Country

Listen: Kildare TD Says It Is Of "Concern" That The Catholic Church Did Not Take Part In Talks On Sex Ed. In Schools.

Ciara Plunkett
The chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee says it is of "concern" to her that Catholic Church was not among the patron bodies to take part in discussion on sex education in schools.

LGBT relationships will be included in the teachings under new proposals by the committee.

It also recommends that all schools, including those owned by the Catholic Church, would be required to teach the new programme even if it's against their ethos.

Chair of the committee is Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she notes the non-attendance of the Catholic Church at any of the four meetings on this matter.

