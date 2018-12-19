The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Teacher Appears In Court, Charged With Engaging In Sexual Activity With A Teenager.

: 12/19/2018 - 12:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 24 year old teacher has appeared in court for the second time accused of engaging in a sexual act with a teenage boy.

The woman is accused of defilement of the teenager earlier this year.

Stephanie Rohan reports from Swords District Court in Dublin.

