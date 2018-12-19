The Eleven To Two Show

EU Reaches Agreement On Tackling Unfair Trading Practicises In The Food Chain.

: 12/19/2018 - 12:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU has reached agreement on tackling Unfair Trading Practices in the food chain.

In Brussels today a deal was struck between the European Commission, Parliament and Council.

The IFA's welcomed the move and has called on the government to move forward on the issue without delay.

European farmers have been angry over their share of the retail price paid for food in supermarkets.

In a statement, the Irish Farmers Association President, Joe Healy, said many retailers are behaving like modern-day dictatorships, abusing their power to accumulate vast profits.

 

Stock image.

