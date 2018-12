Ireland has secured €260 million in fish quotas for 2019.

Minister Michael Creed made the announcement after the Annual Fisheries Negotiations finished up in the early hours of this morning.

Among the changes is a 30 per cent increase in whitefish quotas for the north west.

Minister Creed says the deal negotiated will ensure a strong result for fishermen against the challenging backdrop of Brexit.

Stock image: Pixabay.