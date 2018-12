The timetable for the Leaving Cert is being extended.

Two extra days are being added in an effort to minimise exam clashes and take the pressure off students sitting multiple tests on the same day.

Traditionally, the Leaving Cert timetable lasted 13 days, but this is being extended to 15 days, with the final exam on the 25th of June next year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says it will help students who may have had to sit three exams on the one day:



File image: RollingNews