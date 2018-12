The Taoiseach has rejected calls for a second budget next year if there's a no deal Brexit.

All sides have stepped up preparations for a no deal after last week's European Council meeting.

Government ministers will receive updated No-Deal planning documents this evening.

Despite a looming 3.5 billion euro hole in the budget if the UK crashes out, Leo Varadkar doesn't think a second budget will be needed next year:



File image: RollingNews.