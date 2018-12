There have been extraordinary scenes in the British House of Commons, after the Labour leader was accused of calling Prime Minister Theresa May a "stupid woman".

The comment triggered cries of "shame" and "disgraceful".

Labour says Jeremy Corbyn actually said "stupid people", and was reacting to Tory attacks.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry pleaded with the speaker of the House to force Mr Corbyn to apologise:



File image: Jeremy Corbyn.