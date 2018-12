Homeowners would be allowed to block their mortgage being sold to a vulture fund under proposed new laws.

Sinn Féin's bill would require banks to seek the approval of the customer before selling their loan on.

It comes as a number of banks are selling off books of non-performing loans.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says banks can move to clear their books of bad loans in other ways:

