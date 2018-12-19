M7 Up-Grades On Course For Completion In The Spring.

Widening of a section of the M7 to three lanes is on target for completion in the Spring.

An additional traffic lane is being constructed in both directions between Junction 9 Naas North and Junction 11 Kilcullen M9 / M7 merge.

This scheme also includes an upgrade of Junction 10 Newbridge /Newhall and a new interchange Junction 9A at Osberstown which will facilitate access to the proposed Sallins By-pass currently under construction.

The works are being conducted by the SIAC Colas Joint Venture Company

Works on the Sallins By-Pass are also progressing well and are scheduled for completion in October 2019.

These works include a 4 km single carriageway and the 1 km Sallins Link Road.

Five new bridges are also part of this scheme and include the Osberstown Interchange Bridge, Osberstown Road Bridge and two bridges over the River Liffey and one which traverses the Grand Canal.

This scheme is being constructed by the SIAC Colas Joint Venture Company and currently employs directly and indirectly over 700 staff, suppliers and sub-contractors.