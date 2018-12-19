K Country

Listen: Kildare TD Wants To Know What Controls Are In Place At The National Children's Hospital.

: 12/19/2018 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_29_05_18_rolling_news.jpg

The board overseeing the development of the National Children's Hospital have been asked to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

That's in addition to a Health Committee appearance scheduled for next month.

It's over the controversy surrounding the cost of the facility being built on the St James' Campus in Dublin.

It is estimated to cost 1.4 billion euro to construct , more than 450 million euro more than predicted last year.

Co-Leader of the Social Democrats, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, who is a member of PAC, wants to know what controls are in place:

File image: RollingNews

