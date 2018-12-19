Tribunal To Deal With Claims Arising From CervicalCheck Established.

The Government's announced the establishment of an independent statutory Tribunal to deal with claims arising from CervicalCheck.

It is after the Health Minister secured Government approval to prepare legislative proposals as a matter of priority.

However in a statement this evening the Government acknowledged this will take time to establish.

Preparatory work will begin as soon as possible ahead of the establishment of the tribunal later in 2019.

Minister Simon Harris also confirmed he is to examine the early establishment of a non-statutory scheme to provide ex-gratia payments for the women affected by the non-disclosure of the audit.