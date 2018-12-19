K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Tribunal To Deal With Claims Arising From CervicalCheck Established.

: 12/19/2018 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cervical_check_logo.jpg

The Government's announced the establishment of an independent statutory Tribunal to deal with claims arising from CervicalCheck. 

It is after the Health Minister secured Government approval to prepare legislative proposals as a matter of priority.

However in a statement this evening the Government acknowledged this will take time to establish. 

Preparatory work will begin as soon as possible ahead of the establishment of the tribunal later in 2019. 

Minister Simon Harris also confirmed he is to examine the early establishment of a non-statutory scheme to provide ex-gratia payments for the women affected by the non-disclosure of the audit. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!