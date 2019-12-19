ABP: Proposal For 245 Leixlip Homes Requires Further Consideration.

An Bord Pleanala says a proposal for 245 new homes in Leixlip "requires further consideration".

ES Leixlip Greenfields Limited is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 138 houses and 77 apartments at Leixlip Gate, Kilmacredock.

The proposal includes demolition of an existing house and barn, and construction of a creche.

Developers seeking to build over100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanala.

Stock image: Pixabay