Nearly €600,000 was spent by TD's and senators on printing items such as postcards since last year.

In September 2018, 9,000 flyers were printed in the name of Timothy Dalton, an actor who played James Bond, however, there is no TD with such a name.

The Oireachtas produced nearly 25 million items including bookmarks, visitor books and sympathy cards, according to the Irish Independent.

Sinn Féin used the free facility to print 20,000 posters of the 1916 Proclamation.

