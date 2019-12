The active mobility project is going live in the Kildare Division.

The scheme was trialled in the Limerick Division, and enables gardai to access PULSE, check and vehicles history and tax status, whilst on the road.

Initially, 20 members of the Kildare Roads Policing Units will be given devices, and this will be extended to 30 other members, thereafter.

Superintendent Oliver Henry, has been speaking to Kildare Today

