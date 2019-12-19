The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare Farmers Warned That Scheme Payment Information Shared With Revenue.

: 12/19/2019 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare farmers are being advised that Revenue is to target tax due on monies granted through various payment scheme.

Its emerged that the Dept. of Agriculture has been sharing information with Revenue Commissions on payments to individual farmers under schemes including BPS, Glas and TB hardship.

Revenue has been inputting this information in to the self-assessed tax return files of up to 86,000 farmers.

They could now be liable for extra tax.

Hannah Quinn Mulligan is a farmer, and News Correspondent at the Irish Farmers' Journal.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says farmers are likely to feel targeted by this.

thursfarm.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

