Kildare Village Appeals Refusal Of Planning Permission For Unit 104.

Value Retail Dublin has appealed to An Bord Pleanala Kildare County Council's refusal of planning permission for an anchor tenant unit at Kildare Village.

Permission was granted some time ago for 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces.

Value Retail Dublin sought leave of KCC to amend that planning approval in order to include a 30th shop.

It was included in the original permission, and is described as for an "anchor tenant".

An Bord Pleanala wanted the owner to use the space for the 30th store to create links to Kildare Town.

Kildare County Council, issuing a decision on the application to reinstate unit 104, has refused permission.

Value Retail Dublin to appeal to An Bord Pleanala, which is scheduled to issue a decision on April 24th next.

Case reference: PL09 .306173

"Development at a site of c. 2.47 hectares located to the north of St. Brigidâ??s Primary Schoolâ??s existing sports ground, south of â??Abbey Villaâ? Monasterevin Road and north-east of the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (permitted under planning Reg. Refs. 04/927 and PL09.241321, 12/61), and accessible from the Nurney Road via the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village, Kildare Town. The proposed development will consist of a revision to the permitted development granted under Kildare County Council Reg. Ref. No. 17/539 and An Bord PleanÃ¡la Reg. Ref. No. 300795-18 and will comprise of the provision of an additional unit (Unit 104) as part of the extension to the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (and the associated amendment of Condition No. 3 to allow for the provision of Unit 104). The proposed development will involve an overall increase of 638sqm in the gross floor area of the permitted extension to the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village."