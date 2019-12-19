K Country

Brexit Withdrawal Bill Will Be Debated In Parliament Tomorrow.

: 12/19/2019 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_of_commons_wiki.jpg

The new British government's Brexit Withdrawal Bill will be debated in parliament tomorrow.

Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by January 31st.

There will then be a transition period which the new administration is insisting must be over by the end of 2020.

