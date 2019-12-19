K Country

1 Person Killed, Several Injured, Following Discharge Of Shots In Moscow.

: 12/19/2019 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least one person has died and several others have been injured after shots were fired in Moscow.

It's reported to have happened near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service.

The agency says the shooter has been "neutralised".

 

