KCC: Decision On Wind Turbine Planning Application "Pending".

Kildare County Council lists as "pending" a decision on a planning application for up to 12 wind turbines in rural north west Kildare.

North Kildare Wind Farm Limited is seeking leave for the erection of the turbines in the townlands of Ballynamullagh,Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth,Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

It notes their proposed tip-height of up to 169 metres.

Permission is sought for a period of 10 years, and an operational life of 30 years, from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.

Kildare County Council's planners are scheduled to issue a decision today.

Stock image; Pixabay

The development description is as follows:

"development of a wind farm, recreation amenity trail and all associated works. The development will consist of the following: up to 12 no. wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169 meters and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; 1 no. on-site electricity substation; 2 no. temporary construction compounds; all associated underground electrical and communication cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electricity substation; underground electricity cabling including joint bays on the public road connecting the proposed on-site electricity substation to the existing Dunfierth substation within the townland of Dunfierth via the L1004 public road; upgrade and extension to an existing recreation amenity trail and installation of signage, picnic tables and bicycle stands; upgrade of existing site entrance from the L5025 public road and use of 1 no. existing site entrance on the L5012 public road; provision of new site access tracks and associated drainage; upgrade of existing access tracks and associated drainage; tree felling; and all associated site development works including landscaping. Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompany this planning application. Revised by significant further information consisting of; changes in regard to the EIAR and NIS submitted

Development Address: within the townlands of Ballynamullagh,Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth,Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth,Co. Kildare".