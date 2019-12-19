ACTIVE Mobility Strategy Formally Rolled Out In Kildare Garda Division.

20 members of the Naas Roads Policing Unit have today become the first Gardai to receive their Mobile Data Stations.

This is part of the general roll out of The Garda ACTIVE Mobility Strategy.

The system was piloted and tested in Limerick.

These devices contain Garda apps that will allow them to access their garda email on the move, check a vehicle’s history and tax status, and allow them to work more efficiently with local business and community groups.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.