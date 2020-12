The country's Chief Medical Officer says the Covid situation is getting worse more rapidly than expected.

Dr Tony Holohon's urging people to cut their contacts after 582 new cases were confirmed and 6 more deaths.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 100.8.

He says the country cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines says Nphet is right to re-impose restrictions before the New Year: