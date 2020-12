Kildare County Council is being encouraged to use of Irish-only shopfront names or signs, to protect and promote linguistic heritage in the towns and villages of the Municipal Districts in Kildare.

This is being requested in keeping with the Kildare County Development Plan.

Ind Councillor Íde Cussen advises that the the Shop Front Scheme be amended to encourage, incentivise and reflect this.

This motion will be debated before the December meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday.