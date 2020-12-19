Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Second Covid-19 Vaccine Has Been Approved For Use In The US

: 19/12/2020 - 11:17
Author: Ciarán Halpin
vaccine_syringe_in_doctors_hands_pexels.jpeg

 

A second Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the US.

The Food and Drug Administration's given the go-ahead for the Moderna jab to be distributed to anyone aged 18 and over.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech injection in being authorised.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his "congratulations".

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!