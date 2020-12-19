Listen: The Hospitality Sector Is Expected To Be Told To Close From December 30th

Across The Years

The Hospitality Sector Is Expected To Be Told To Close From December 30th

19/12/2020
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The hospitality sector is expected to be told to close from December 30th.

The government is likely to accept NPHET advice to close restaurants and pubs that serve food.

Visits to homes will also be restricted to one other household from the 30th.

However, it’s expected people will be allowed to travel between counties until January 6th as originally planned.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to make a final decision on the new restrictions.

Licenced Vintners' Association Chief Executive, Donal O'Keefe says the prospect of a further lockdown is devastating:

 

