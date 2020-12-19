Saturday Favourites

793 Horses Seized In Kildare Over The Last Five Years, 9555 Seized Nationally

19/12/2020
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Figures Released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine advise that there has been 793 horses seized in Kildare over the last five years.

The figure nationally is 9555.

The Dept. Advised that under the Control of Horses Act 1996, local authorities may take a range of actions in relation to equines including prohibiting horses in certain areas, the issuing of licences and the seizure of horses in contravention of the Act.

These powers can be used in respect of straying horses, which includes horses put on land without the owner’s permission, including public land. Local authorities may also prosecute offenders.

