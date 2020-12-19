Saturday Favourites

Sinn Fein Has Asked Facebook To Remove A Private Group With Thousands of Supporters Which Allegedly Contains Abusive Comments About Political Opponents

: 19/12/2020 - 12:12
Author: Ciarán Halpin
facebook_blurred_logo_pexels.jpeg

 

Sinn Fein has asked Facebook to remove a private group with thousands of supporters which allegedly contains abusive comments about political opponents.

The Irish Times reports many of the sometimes violent comments on the page, which is named "Sinn Fein", were directed at the Taoiseach and Tanaiste.

It says some of the party's TDs and councillors were listed as members of the group up until this week.

A spokesperson says Sinn Fein does not operate any Facebook groups, and it has contacted the social media network to make it clear it should be removed.

