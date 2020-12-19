A man's been arrested after Gardai seized 36-thousand euro worth of cocaine in Co Galway.

Officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area at around 6:45 yesterday evening.

8-thousand euro of suspected cocaine and 800 euro in cash was discovered.

Gardai later seized 28-thousand euro of suspected cocaine in a follow up search in the area.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the seizure, has seen released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.