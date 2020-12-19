Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Man's Been Arrested After Gardai Seized 36-Thousand Euro Worth Of Cocaine In Co Galway

: 19/12/2020 - 12:14
Author: Ciarán Halpin
drugs_1.jpg

 

A man's been arrested after Gardai seized 36-thousand euro worth of cocaine in Co Galway.

Officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area at around 6:45 yesterday evening.

8-thousand euro of suspected cocaine and 800 euro in cash was discovered.

Gardai later seized 28-thousand euro of suspected cocaine in a follow up search in the area.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the seizure, has seen released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!