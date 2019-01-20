Sunday Favourites

Kildare Businessman Makes Top 20 In 2018 Rich List

: 01/20/2019 - 10:52
Author: Simon Doyle
The Sunday Independent have revealed Ireland's wealthiest individuals and families this morning.

The Mistry family from Dublin top the Rich List once again.

They have a combined net worth of €16.1 billion, up €500 million on last year. 

Second on the list is the Weston family, who own Brown Thomas and Arnotts, and have shares in Primark.

Denis O'Brien, the Collison brothers, John Magner, JP McManus and Dermot Desmond are among the top ten.

Ned Guinness, also known as 'Lord Ivy', is Kildare's wealthiest man with a net worth of €928 million.

The figure puts him at 18th in the overall list. 

Guinness is known for supplying foodstuffs to U.K companies.

His family also has a stake in drinks company Diageo.

Guinness is estimated to have increased his net worth by €40 million in the last year. 

 

