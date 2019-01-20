Sunday Favourites

Two Arrested Following Car Bomb Explosion in Derry

: 01/20/2019 - 13:19
Author: Simon Doyle
Police in the North have arrested two men in their 20s in connection with a car bomb in Derry last night.

The blast happened on Bishop Street at approximately ten past eight.

Officers say it was driven to Bishop Street and they were given information that a device had been left at the nearby courthouse.

They also say the vehicle used was hijacked in the city a short time before it happened.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that there is "no place for such acts of terror" .

DUP leader Arlene Foster has also condemned the attack.

