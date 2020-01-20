Listen: FG Pledge Free GP Care For All Children, If Re-Elected.

K Drive

Fine Gael has promised free GP-care for all children if re-elected to government.

The party announced proposals that include the abolition of hospital charges for minors, free dental care for under 16s and baby boxes for all new births.

Fine Gael has also attacked proposals from Fianna Fáil that include 4,000 new nurses, up to 1,000 new hospital consultants and 2,600 new hospital beds.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he will continue to criticise the promises from Fianna Fáil:

