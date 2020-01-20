K Drive

Listen: SF Proposes New Powers For Central Bank As Part Of #GE02020 Campaign.

: 01/20/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sinn_fein_419.jpg

Sinn Fein says it'll give the Central Bank new powers which could force banks to reduce mortgage interest rates.

The latest figures show Irish rates to be the second highest in the EU.

However the Central Bank recently ruled out a review of pricing, despite political pressure to do so.

Speaking at the launch of Sinn Fein's housing policy earlier, Eoin O'Broin suggested the party would sustain that pressure in government to see mortgage interest rates reduced:

20/01/2020. Sinn Fein - General Election 2020. Pictured Sinn Fein Candidate Eoin Ó Broin outlines Sinn Fein Plan for housing at Sinn Fein HQ in Dublin this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

#GE2020

