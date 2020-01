A Kildare South General Election candidate says " a lot" of the overhead lighting on Kildare's motorways is not working.

Kildare County Council, responding to a motion, says the lights have been switched-off at some locations on motorways in order to save energey.

Kildare/Newbridge Sinn Fine Cllr., Patricia Ryan, is standing for the party in Kildare South.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says its now going to cost money to remove these lights.

File image: M7/RollingNews