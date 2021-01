Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Straffan, in which a "substantial quanity of jewellery" was taken.

It happened at Bishops Court, on Wednesday.

The householder noticed a noise up-stairs at around 5.30pm.

They investigated at around 6.30pm, and found rooms had been ransacked and jewellery taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.