The Education Minister says every demand made by unions representing teachers and SNAs was met by her Department.

The reopening of special schools and classes has fallen through for a second time this month.

Minister Norma Foley says lockdown is a traumatic experience for children with special needs, with many regressing while out of school.

She says her Department agreed to requests regarding childcare and pregnant staff members.

File image: Norma Foley/RollingNews