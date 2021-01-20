The Eleven To Two Show

Listen; Kildare TD Says Unions Have "Broken Trust" With Govt. On Classroom Return For Students With Special Needs.

: 20/01/2021 - 11:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD says unions have "broken trust" with government over return to in-person learning for students with special needs.

The Department of Education says the decision was down to "a lack of co-operation" from teacher unions.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation and Forsa had earlier called on the minister to postpone the reopening, saying "efforts to reassure staff schools are safe had failed".

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says stakeholders strongly indicated a return to the classroom was acceptable

