The government recorded a deficit of 16.9 billion euro in the first nine months of last year.

It was mainly due to the amount of money spent on Covid-19 related supports, like the pandemic unemployment payment.

The expenditure was 27 billion euro in the third quarter of the year, down 1 per cent on the previous three months.

But revenue dropped by over 7 per cent in the third quarter, to just under 20 billion euro, mainly due to a fall in income tax.

Stock image; Pixabay